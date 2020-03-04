Investing More Than $250,000 in Your IRA? Here’s What You Should Know

If you currently have more than $250,000 in your retirement account and you are considering a IRA rollover, read on. You can also read: “Behind on Your Retirement Savings? Here’s 5 Tips To Fix It!”



There are 5 very important factors you should consider before rolling over your existing retirement account:

Account Fees Flat vs. Scaled Fees Storage Collectables vs. Bullion Company Reputation

Account Fees

One thing you should be very careful about when choosing a IRA custodian is the fees that they charge. This could as well be the MOST important factor on which you base your decision.

When it comes to account fees, there are usually 2 main fee structures:

Flat Fees

Scaled Fees

What we recommend is that you make sure you are getting flat fees when doing a rollover.

Let us explain…

These stay the same and are not based on your gains. They allow you to grow your retirement savings much faster then scaled fees.

On the other hand, with scaled fees, your custodian increases the amount of fess as your retirement savings gain in value. For example, if you started out with $150,000 and grew to $300,000 and the fee was charged at 0.1% of the total amount, your annual fees would jump from $150 to $300 per year.

See the chart below to see the difference between having flat fees or scaled fees:

Retirement Savings Annual Flat Fees Annual Scaled Fees ( .1%) $150,000 $150 $150 $300,000 $150 $300 $1,000,000 $150 $1000 $10,000,000 $150 $10,000

Bullion vs. Collectables

If you are an uninformed investor, this is where most custodians will try to take advantage of you. If they sell you collectable or numismatic coins instead of the regular bullion eagles they get a higher commission.

If a company tries to sell you these coins to put into your retirement account, consider it a warning signal. Not only are these coins very hard to liquidate, you will end up selling them at a significantly lower value than you purchased them.

The government currently only allows certain precious metals that can be held in a retirement account. For your convenience, here is a chart of IRA approved precious metals:

IRA APPROVED GOLD BARS & COINS IRA APPROVED SILVER BARS & COINS IRA APPROVED PALLADIUM BARS & COINS IRA APPROVED PLATINUM BARS & COINS Purity: .995%+ Purity: .999%+ Purity: .9995%+ Purity: .9995%+

Valcambi Gold CombiBar



Australian Gold Kangaroo/Nugget coins



Johnson Matthey Gold Bar



American Gold Eagle coins



Austrian Gold Philharmonic coins



American Gold Buffalo coins



Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coins



Credit Suisse Gold Bars



Johnson Matthey Silver Bar



American Silver Eagle Coins



Mexican Silver Libertad coins



Royal Canadian Mint Silver Bar



Australian Kookaburra Silver coins



Canadian Silver Maple Leaf coins



Austrian Philharmonic Silver coins



Baird Palladium bars



Russian Ballerina Palladium coins



Credit Suisse Palladium bars



Canadian Palladium Maple Leaf coins



Isle of Man Noble coins



Canadian Maple Leaf Platinum coins



Australian Koala Platinum coins



American Eagle Platinum bullion coins



Storage Options

Another critical consideration is storage. When the time comes to liquidate your metals, you want to make it as easy as possible.

There are two main types of storage:

Co-mingled

Segregated

Co-mingled storage means that your precious metals are mixed with others in the vault. This might not be the ideal situation. When you want to liquidate your precious metals, a co-mingled storage could make the process difficult and confusing.

Segregated storage on the other hand is a much better option. It means your precious metals won’t be mixed with others – safely stored in their own area.

Company Reputation

This is another important factor to consider when choosing your gold IRA company.

Here is what we look for: