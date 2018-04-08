Best Cryptocurrency List To Invest In 2018

NOTE: This site only offers independent opinions and should not be taken as financial advice.

The financial world is changing, that’s something that many people have come to realize as solutions like cryptocurrency and Bitcoin take over traditional cash and stocks. Now that we’re finally in 2018, it’s safe to say that the crypto markets are stronger than ever, with more opportunities for investment on the way. Stellar Lumens, IOTA, and EOS are all big winners in the current marketplace, and there are plenty of additional options to consider too. In today’s article, we’ll be looking at our top 10 cryptocurrency list to invest in 2018 and the currencies that you should invest in if you’re just getting started.

Here we’ll consider not only why you should invest in some over others, but also offer a complete price prediction for each currency, so that you can see exactly what we’re looking forward to with some of the most incredible altcoins.

Before we get started, however, I thought it might be a good idea to give you an insight into my cryptocurrency money strategy, and how I’m going to be managing my finances this year, and in the years ahead.

How to Manage Your Cryptocurrency Portfolio

Up until now, I’ve been seeing a great deal of success with my cryptocurrency investments, thanks to using the 60/40 investment strategy. Here’s how the process works.

Some of the altcoins that I invest in today are designed to generate more legacy wealth for me and my portfolio. This is where I use 40% of the funds that I save back specifically for investment into cryptocurrency. On the other hand, some of the alternative coins that I’m buying today are designed to improve my cash flow right now. About 60% of my budget goes into these short-term money-making methods.

By using this solution for cash management, I ensure that I’m constantly generating more cash to invest in both my legacy wealth fund and my cash flow portfolio at the same time. If you’re not sure what I mean, the following example might be able to help.

Say you have $10,000 at the start of the year that you’d like to invest in cryptocurrencies. The first thing you would do is look for long-term altcoins that are likely to generate more wealth over the years, rather than in the next few months. You’ll put $4,000 directly into this legacy wealth portfolio while investing the remaining $6,000 into your cash flow cryptocurrencies.

Imagine that you’re lucky enough to double your investment of $6,000 into $12,000 after a few weeks or months. You’d then take around 60% of the profit ($6,000) out of your cash flow crypto wallet and re-invest it back into your legacy portfolio.

The Best Long Term Cryptocurrencies for 2018 and Price Predictions

Since long term investments are where your cryptocurrency portfolio should start, I thought the best way to get started with my predictions for 2018, is to look at the coins that are available in the market today and give you my insight into their value. Remember, your long term coins are the wealth that you're going to use in your retirement and pass down throughout your generations.

Regal Assets offer “cold storage” in one of the safest vaults in the world and insurance by Lloyd’s of London!

Although many people think of cryptocurrency purely as a short-term investment, it’s important to remember that it also has value to offer in the long-term too. With that in mind, let’s discuss some of the altcoins that I want to hold onto for as long as possible. These currencies will remain safely stored in a hard wallet that I’ll keep locked in a safe so that they can continue to grow.

Just remember that you’re going to be looking for ways to build your wealth while you maintain it. This is where your short-term investments will come in at a later stage.

Ethereum – ETH

Ethereum is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world, second only to Bitcoin. It’s a revolutionary coin that uses Smart contracts and Blockchain, and it’s known throughout the world for the impact it’s had on the way that decentralized applications are being built using blockchain technology. You can see that the number of daily transactions is growing exponentially.

Ethereum comes from the mind of Vitalik Buterin, and it uses something called Proof of Work as it’s standard protocol. Apparently, the team will be switching out to Proof of Stake this year, which means that Ethereum will end up with even more room to scale. Currently, Ethereum is one of only three cryptocurrencies in the world that can be purchased via Fiat just like the dollar for the US.

Currently, Bitcoin only has a single use case, which is a store of value. On the other hand, Ethereum has about 200 different use cases. Just about everything that you’ll invest in when you’re buying up alt currencies will be build using the Ethereum framework. In fact, there’s everything from Plasma, to Rayden. This means that Ethereum can potentially scale to millions of transactions a second.

Ethereum Price Prediction

I’d predict that the price for Ethereum will end up at around $3,800 by the end of the year, but as with anything – it’s anyone’s guess.

Bitcoin – BTC

The ultimate cryptocurrency for many people, Bitcoin is a huge investment in today’s marketplace. Now, it’s worth around $19,000 a coin, which means that you’re more likely to invest in a fragment of a coin than an entire coin. Eventually, the price of Bitcoins is expected to continue growing, which means that if you haven’t invested already, now could be your last opportunity.

If you’re hoping to really invest in Altcoins and ICOs, then you’re going to need some form of Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency saw a growth of twenty times in 2017 alone, and the cap has increased to around $325 billion, which means that it’s capable of generating more wealth than any other cryptocurrency on the market. As alternative currency becomes increasingly popular in today’s environment, it’s likely that the price of Bitcoin will continue to rise.

Bitcoin has been tested on a huge scale, and it works to send any money across the web, regardless of how much you might be investing in. If you haven’t even considered investing cryptocurrencies yet, then there’s still a good chance that you’ve heard about Bitcoin. After all, even Wall Street has started to get in on the action.

Bitcoin Price Prediction for 2018

Just like LiteCoin, bitcoin is a long term coin that you’ll need to invest in and hold onto for the foreseeable future. I’d predict that we could see a price per Bitcoin that reaches as high as $150,000 by the end of this year, so I really do recommend getting involved now if you haven’t already. If you don’t then you could miss out on the opportunity of a lifetime.

LiteCoin – LTC

When it comes to choosing the long-term investments, there are few options more popular than LiteCoin. It’s been around for several years now – since 2011, so it’s one of the more traditional coins on the market. Known among many as the little brother of bitcoin, it’s the perfect way to start your legacy portfolio.

If you’re wondering why I’m recommending LiteCoin instead of one of the other altcoins on the market right now, the first thing you need to know is that this currency has huge amounts of potential. It’s already shown some significant growth for investors in 2017, who had gains of more than 4,000% by the end of the year. This means that $100 of investment could be worth more than $4,000 today.

Additionally, the founder of LiteCoin has also announced his plans to make sure that investors are more likely to be aware of LiteCoin. One of the greatest things about LiteCoin is that there are very small transaction speeds, and you can trade very quickly. In fact, LiteCoin is about four times faster than Bitcoin. What’s more, LiteCoin has a limited supply of about 84 million, which means that it’s a fantastic legacy investment, as there is only a finite supply available.

Another thing worth noting about LiteCoin is that it was designed as a testing net for Bitcoin. If you’ve never heard of the term testing net before, it’s generally a solution that’s used by developers to test out the changes that might take place in the market for Bitcoin owners. People test on LiteCoin before they introduce new options to the Bitcoin network. This means that LiteCoin is going to be around for a while.

LiteCoin Price Prediction for 2018

With all this knowledge about LiteCoin in mind, I predict that the LiteCoin price will end up at around $1,500 by the end of this year. Since the current price is around $300, this would translate to an increase of about 600%. Remember that this coin should be in your legacy portfolio for wealth. For instance, you might consider putting around $1,000 of your $10,000 budget into LiteCoin, and you can add to that consistently from the profits you get through short-term trading.

Monero – XMR

If you’ve been in the cryptocurrency world for a while now, then you probably have at least some prior knowledge of Monero. If not, here is a recap of what Monero is. This currency has been around for a very long time, and it’s currently sitting at a value somewhere around $350 per coin. This is something that I expect to at least double by the end of 2018.

Although Monero might not be one of the biggest plays you’ll make in the cryptocurrency world this year, that doesn’t mean that it has a significant amount of potential. The reason that Monero is so great, is that it’s an incredibly private form of altcoin. It uses something known as a ring signature to keep your transactions private and secure.

Ring signatures are a type of signature that can be performed by a member of a group with a collection of keys. This means that a message that has been signed with a ring signature needs to be approved by a specific group of people. According to some experts, Monero has easily one of the strongest Development teams in the marketplace, complete with an incredible community following.

Monero Price Prediction for 2018

To help improve their security, Monero is even offering people the chance to win a million dollars if you can hack into the system. On top of that, there’s a very limited supply of Monero in the market, which boosts it’s selling potential. I believe it will sell at a value of about $1,000 per coin at the end of the year.

ADA (Cardano)

If you’ve never heard of Cardano before, then you should take a trip to their website. On their site, Cardano explains that it’s a decentralized form of the public blockchain that’s entirely open-source. This simple cryptocurrency solution is currently in the process of creating a top of the line platform for smart contracts which should deliver more incredible features than any other protocol on the market today.

Cardano is also the first blockchain platform in history to evolve out of a research-driven approach to currency trading. The team for development consists of a huge world-wide collective of researchers and engineers.

Cardano Price Prediction for 2018

Interestingly, Cardona is a direct competitor against Ethereum. As the blockchain grows more popular, and more applications emerge for this technology, companies like Cardano should be able to get a greater portion of the market share.

Although the price for Cardano right now is very small, at around $0.36, I’d predict that it will end the year at a value of around $6 or $7 at least.

EOS

As alternative cryptocurrencies go, EOS is one of the most popular and well-known on the market today. Headed by someone called Dan Larimer, EOS is one of the biggest winners for investors in 2017, and I believe that it will continue to generate great investment opportunities for people in 2018 too.

Dan is responsible for inventing something called the Delegated Proof of Stake measurement, which is generally regarded as an upgrade to proof of state. Essentially, this solution requires delegates to be assigned which help to control system performance. People get voted on and those individuals can make decisions regarding the network and protocol.

EOS have seen a huge amount of interest in recent years, as they claim to be the ultimate competitor against Ethereum. Right now, EOS are hoping to raise around $1 billion, which would generate a huge advantage in cash over some of the other cryptocurrencies on the marketplace today. Although this might not be a place to invest your legacy wealth, it’s a good idea for a short-term investment.

EOS Price Prediction

I predict that EOS will be worth around $40 to $60 by the end of this year.

Kyber Network (KNC)

There are plenty of reasons why someone might invest in cryptocurrencies like LiteCoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. One of the most common reasons is that you’re tired of the general authorities that manage typical currencies, and you value your privacy. If you’re interested in keeping your money private, then it’s worth looking into the potential of Kyber.

Kyber Network Price Prediction for 2018

Kyber works by adding an additional layer of privacy to the cryptocurrency trade, removing the need for cryptocurrency exchanges. As a decentralized network, Kyber is otherwise known as a DEX, something that many people regard to be the future for alternative currencies. These solutions will allow you to meet with other people who want to buy and sell their cryptocurrencies on a peer to peer basis.

Eventually, some experts predict that exchanges will go extinct, and a peer to peer system will become the only way to manage your currency. I predict that Kyber will be worth around $20-$25 by the end of this year.

Genesis Vision – GVT

Genesis Vision is a very interesting coin designed by Charlie Shrem. As a crypto advisor, Charlie has tweeted regularly about this investment option, and plenty of experts in the financial field are beginning to take notice.

There’s a lot to love about Genesis Vision. For instance, the first thing you should note is that the token supply is only at about 3.7 million. This could mean that you end up improving your investment by five times in a single day if someone ends up putting more money into the platform. Additionally, Genesis Vision is a token marketplace and asset fund, so they can plugin into existing brokerage accounts.

Genesis Vision Price Prediction

I’d imagine that Genesis Vision will reach a value of about $100 by the end of the year.

NEO

The founder and CEO of NEO is Da Hongei, who is seen as second to Vitalik Buterin when it comes to blockchain innovation. Neo runs off something called Delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance, which is similar to the standard Delegated proof of stake that we mentioned earlier.

NEO Price Prediction for 2018

Just like many of the other altcoins mentioned in this article, Neo is an Ethereum competitor and it has a great leg up on the competition thanks to its improvement in proof of stake. My price prediction for NEO is currently at $400.

NAGA Coin

Currently, the NAGA altcoin is going through something called an ICO stage – you can find more on our ICO calendar. This means that you can access tokens from the official website. NAGA is a fin-tech company from Germany that’s already listed on the German stock exchange. Currently, Naga is recognized as the fastest growing IPO in the last fifteen years, with a trading rate at around 400% above price.

There’s a lot to love about NAGA coin, from its strong pre-existing management team, to its millions in yearly revenue thanks to several hundreds of thousands of transactions taking place on a monthly basis. There’s a strong group of advisors behind NAGA too, including the CEO of Bitcoin.Com, Roger Ver Founder.

Currently, NAGE is looking for a new way to start disrupting the gaming industry and changing the world of financial trading too with blockchain technology. Since they’re tapping into two large markets, there’s a lot of potential available.

As a solution in the ICO phase, NAGA is currently selling their tokens for about $1, and they’ve already attracted about $15 million in investments. Since the company has already activated within the current financial markets, they have a huge ecosystem around them. What’s more, NAGA coin is listed on some significant exchanges right now, which would create some incredible opportunities for trading.

NAGA Price Prediction for 2018

If you ask me, it’s a good idea to get involved with NAGA coin while it’s still in the ICO stage. Even if there’s a very small drop in the ICO, we believe that it could earn as much as 1,000% during 2018 alone. We’d recommend buying it now and holding onto your NAGA until the value reaches around $10.00.

Omise Go – OMG

Omise, Go is largely unheard of for many people in the marketplace. It carries on the vision of what Blockchain and Bitcoin could do in the early days, and it suggests that it’s giving people the power to put their own personal bank accounts back into their pocket, no matter where you might be located in the world.

Omise Go Price Prediction for 2018

Omise go is packed by the founder of Ethereum, and like NAGA coin, it already has a parent company in place. This means it already has access to funds. I’d predict that the value of this coin will skyrocket in the year ahead, to a price of at least $175.00.

Stellar Lumens – XLM

Last, but not least, Stellar Lumens is one of my most recommended investments on the market right now. It already has some amazing partnerships with companies like Click X and IBM. As a non-profit cryptocurrency, Stellar Lumens are in the business of managing micro-payments and cross-border payments.

Stellar Lumens Price Prediction for 2018

I’d recommend investing in this product while it’s still trading at a value of around $0.28. Its biggest competitor right now is Ripple, and I think that it could achieve an upgrade of around 1,000% this year. By the end of 2018, I’d say that you should be able to expect to sell your stocks in Stellar Lumens for about $3.00 each.