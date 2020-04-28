If you are planning for your retirement and have been researching retirement plans, you may well have heard the term “required minimum distribution”, or RMD. In this article, we will explain RMDs, and the 9 things that you should absolutely know about required minimum distributions (RMDs) so that you can understand and decide on the best retirement plan for you, or even change your existing plan to a new one!

Most people plan for their retirement savings to last around 20 years, as this is the average length of a retirement period. However, if you are planning to retire earlier than average (or live longer!), it may be useful for you to understand RMDs in detail.



Here are the 9 things that you should know about RMDs!

1. What Does RMD Mean?

An required minimum distribution is the amount of money that the Internal Revenue Service (or IRS) requires account holders and plan participants to withdraw from their retirement account each year. These apply to various forms of IRA, and come into effect after retirement.

What Is An IRA?

IRA stands for Individual Retirement Account, and refers to various forms of retirement plan, from traditional IRAs to SEP IRAs, Simple IRAs, or Roth IRAs.

2. What Is The Reason For RMDs?

The federal government brought in IRS rules on required minimum distribution to prevent investors from stockpiling too much money that cannot be taxed. If it weren’t for required minimum distributions from retirement accounts to account holders, investors could simply leave their entire retirement fund to their heirs, and no inheritance tax would be paid on these assets. The IRS brought in RMD rules to avoid tax avoidance and ensure that taxes go back into the economy rather than being stockpiled by investors for after their retirement.

The government has RMDs on individual retirement accounts (IRAs) to make sure they get their share. These rules are in place to ensure that investors don’t build up a sizable tax-free retirement fund and then leave it as an inheritance to their children or other family members. Doing this would allow heirs to avoid paying the inheritance tax. At a certain point, retirees have to take out a particular portion of their funds every single year.

3. What Types Of Account Do RMDs Apply To?

RMDs apply to most forms of IRA, although there are some exceptions. We will explore the different rules on RMDs for different types of retirement accounts below.

Do RMDs Apply To Traditional IRAs?

RMDs do apply to traditional IRAs.

Rollover IRAs

Rollover IRAs are not exempt from RMD rules.

Do RMDs Apply To SEP IRAs?

RMDs do apply to SEP IRAs, as they are still subject to IRS rules.

Do RMDs Apply To Roth IRAs?

Required minimum distributions do not apply to Roth IRAs! This is because Roth IRAs are funded with money that the account holder has already paid income tax on, so there is no need for further taxation through RMDs.

Do RMDs Apply To 401(k) Accounts?

RMDs do apply to almost all 401(k) and 403(b) accounts (exceptions are detailed below under Are There Exceptions To minimum distributions Rules?).

Are There Exceptions to distributions Rules?

Alongside the Roth IRA, there are other exceptions to the rules around distributions.

For example, if you are over the age 70 and a half and are still working and participating in a 401(k) plan that does not require a payout at the age 70 and a half, then distribution rules do not apply to you (on the condition that you do not own more than 5 percent of the company that you work for).

Workers under these conditions are not subject to RMD rules, and this is usually the case even if the worker rolls over an IRA or other 401(k) into the same plan. However, IRS rules are notoriously complicated, so if this situation applies to you, it is probably best to research the IRS rules around your personal situation!

4. What Is The Minimum Required 401(k) Distribution If I Am Still Working?

If you are still working once you reach age 72, you will still be required to take an RMD from your retirement plan, whether it is a traditional IRA , 401(k) or 403(b) accounts. However, if you do not own more than 5% of the company that you are working for, you may be able to delay taking an first RMD until April 1 st of your first year after your retirement. If this does not apply to you, you will be required to the same minimum RMD as you would be if you were not working.

5. What Month Should I Take My RMD?

There isn’t really a right or wrong time of the year to take your RMD, as long as it is done by the end of the year. Generally speaking, there is no reason not to get it done earlier rather than later for most people. However, in some situations waiting until later on in the year can enable you to earn additional tax deferral on any earnings in the RMD. The danger of this, however, is forgetting and/or not getting it done in time!

5. Is There A Deadline for Taking RMDs?

The deadline for taking your RMD is December 31st each year. The only exception to this is your first RMD, which you are allowed to take up until April 1st of the year after you turn 70 and a half. However, doing this means that you will also have to take another RMD before December 31st of that year, so will be taking two RMDs in one calendar year.

6. How Much RMD Do I Have To Take?

The amount of RMD you are required to take is based on the balance of your IRA at the end of the previous calendar year. For example, your RMD in 2021 will be determined by your IRA balance on December 31st 2020. Collecting more than the minimum does not entitle you to reductions in RMDs in future years.

What Percent Is the Required Minimum Distribution?

As a general rule, RMDs begin at approximately 3.6%, and increase yearly – however, an RMD will never be high enough to empty your entire account.

If you have more than one IRA account, you will need to calculate the sum total balance of all of them added together – however, you are allowed to take the RMD of this total from one single account. If you have a 401(k), however, you will need to take RMDs from each individual account separately.

How To Calculate Your Required Minimum Distribution

The IRS offers this useful worksheet to help you to calculate your RMD:

IRS Worksheet – RMD Calculator

https://www.irs.gov/retirement-plans/plan-participant-employee/required-minimum-distribution-worksheets

7. Do RMDs Have To Be Taken In Cash?

There is no rule stating that your required minimum distribution must be taken out in cash! This means that you are entitled to take your distribution in assets such as stocks, real estate, or other investments. This is particularly useful if you are not yet planning to spend your retirement fund!

8. How Are RMDs Taxed?

Required minimum distribution is taxed based on your tax bracket at the time of withdrawal, like any other form of income. Income taxes may vary depending on where you live and where your account is held.

9. What Happens If I Don’t Take Out An RMD?

Although the IRS does not send letters informing you of your required mnimum distribution (your IRA company will most likely do this), there are penalties imposed on investors who fail to withdraw their required minimum distributions. This is so that the IRS receives the correct amount of tax on your investments.

If you fail to take an required minimum distribution by the deadline, you will be required to fill out a Form 5329, as well as pay an additional 50% tax on the RMD amount that you were expected to withdraw, so this is really best avoided!

Are There Any Exceptions to These IRS Penalties?

There may be an exception to these IRS penalties if you can prove that there was a reasonable error in your failure to take your distribution, and that you are making sufficient effort to rectify the issue. In some cases, penalties have been waived after these have been proven. However, you will still need to fill out and send a Form 5329, as well as a letter of explanation – and even then, there is no guarantee of the penalty being revoked!