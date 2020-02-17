Best Gold IRA Companies 2020

Recent market uncertainty and everlasting fluctuations might have you thinking about investing in gold. But is this a viable option for you? Is it a smart move? There are IRS-approved ways to invest in gold through a gold individual retirement account.

We all heard something along these lines: “gold is a safe haven in economic turmoil – invest in gold!”

When rolling over, there are many options and even more companies. It is important to do your due diligence and find the best precious metals IRA provider and investment structure.

The IRS has a set of very strict regulations and rules that you must follow. Whether you decide to invest in gold alone, or mix it up with palladium, platinum or silver – is up to you. It is best to consult with an expert who will help you make a wise decision.

There are many companies – but not all of them are credible. We go over the top ones based on verified customer reviews and our own in-house research.

Here are some of the key factors we considered when compiling our list of best gold IRA companies: