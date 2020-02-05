Updated: February 5, 2020
If you’re looking for a great way to diversify your portfolio when it comes to building wealth for your future, then you’ve probably considered investing in precious metals before. The right precious metals can offer a powerful hedge fund against somewhat unpredictable investments in stocks and currencies. All you need to do is find a company that can help you to develop the right retirement strategy with your gold, silver, and other products.
Goldco Direct is one of the leading companies capable of offering you that long-term investment strategy that you need. Headquartered within the Woodland Hills of California, this company specializes in supporting all of your needs for gold and silver delivery. They also offer a handful of additional services for investors too.
Originally launched in 2006, the Goldco direct brand is one of the leaders in the current marketplace, and it continues to offer fantastic opportunities for those in search of asset diversification. This company is one of the handful of precious metals companies that is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, and it has one of the highest ratings on the market too. We also have a full list of available companies which you can find here.
So, should you invest with Goldco?
GoldCo Review
Before you can decide whether a business like this is suitable for your investment needs, you’re going to need to know precisely what you can buy with Goldco. In this tough economy, it’s crucial to find an investment company that can help to safeguard your wealth.
Goldco recommends doing this with a gold IRA rollover fund. Basically, this product allows you to protect your assets and cash, while giving you extra gains in money too.
There are various services available from the Direct brand, which allow you to choose an investment plan that suits your risk level and requirements. You can invest in gold and silver coins, or you can browse through a range of bullion and certified coins too.
One particularly interesting thing that helps to set Goldco apart, is the fact that it comes with helpful pieces of information its website where first-time investors can find guidance on where they should be spending their cash.
Services Available For Investors
All of the products available from Goldco are forms of precious metal IRAs that have been split into silver and gold to help build your wealth. It’s worth noting that Goldco only acts as your broker for purchasing and selling your metals – they don’t become the custodian of your IRA account. However, the company can help you to find and complete the right application paperwork with a custodian (the process is easy and straightforward)
Goldco helps clients to purchase coins and bullion that are already IRA approved, for inclusion in IRAs for precious metals. Those purchases are also coordinated with the appropriate storage facilities and custodians. You can also get help with things like rolling your existing requirement accounts into IRAs for precious metal.
GoldCo Services Include
Some of the products that you can get from Goldco include:
- 401k rollover: Goldco offers help rolling over your traditional or other forms of IRA into precious metal IRAs.
- Silver IRA: If you’re not sure how to start a Silver IRA, Goldco can offer tips on how to begin, as well as advice on which silver coins are accepted.
- Gold IRA: Information on creating your new IRA, including what kind of metals you might invest your cash into.
- Roth and Traditional planning: There are a fantastic resource and knowledge base available from Goldco that can help you get your solutions rolled into the right precious metal IRA.
- Simple IRA planning: They will guide you through the process of opening a simple IRA, and how the rules work for gold and silver solutions.
- SEP IRA planning: If you need clarification for SEP IRAs, Goldco provides things like information for eligibility requirements and limits on contribution.
GoldCo Minimum Investment, Fees & Costs
Choosing the perfect investment opportunity isn’t just finding the most diversified portfolio option. You also need to consider how much you will need to pay on your account. For instance, Goldco will charge you a fee up front of $50 for opening your precious metals IRA.
From there, you’ll have other expenses to consider, including:
- Annual storage fees for your gold or precious metals which can vary between $125 and $225. This also depends on whether you choose segregated vault storage.
- Annual administrative fees varying between $80 and $180 depending on non-segregated or segregated vault storage.
- $30 fees for wire transferring your funds to your accounts.
Fee GoldCo Precious Metals IRA
Precious Metals Available Gold, silver, palladium, platinum (IRS approved)
Custodian Costs Depends on the company
Yearly Fees $175 up to $100,000 (reimbursed – call company), $225 at $100,000
Minimum Recommended Investment $25,000
Storage Fees Varies by the custodian company
What’s Good about GoldCo Precious Metals IRA?
There are a lot of positive things to love about the company. For instance, you get the benefit of a BBB accreditation, which GoldCo has had since 2012. Being accredited by the bureau doesn’t always mean that a company is great, but the company has maintained a rating of A consistently over the last several years.
GoldCo’s positive reputation among potential investors helps it to stand out for all the right reasons in the current marketplace.
Other benefits include:
- A range of good products to choose from depending on what you need for your retirement funds. You’re not limited to just one option.
- Experience from company that has been around for almost fifteen years. This brand has been delivering excellent service for several years, giving it a lot of heritage in the marketplace.
- A wide range of useful services: You can easily get assistance from them if you need some extra help deciding what to do with your money, or you need assistance with things like rollovers for your traditional IRA accounts.
It’s worth noting that the pricing for precious metals is pretty good too. Considering what you get from the company, the setup fee and the other costs are very reasonable. Plus there are plenty of deals to help you get started.
The Cons
Although GoldCo is a great option for many investors, it won’t be the perfect solution for all people planning on exploring the benefits of a precious metals IRA. For instance, there’s very little feedback on the web from real customers who have experienced this business for themselves.
Since most investors will prefer to check out the reviews and testimonials left by other customers before spending their money on any wealth-building strategy, the fact that there aren’t thousands of reviews could be alarming for some.
While this is true, we found:
- 483 Reviews on trustpilot.com with a rating: “Excellent”
- Endorsements from Ron Paul – Presidential nominee
- Registered with Ethics.net
- Business Consumer Alliance Rating: AAA
- ConsumerAffairs.com – 4.9 Rating from 210 Reviews
- 243 reviews on trustlink.com with a flawless 5 star rating.
- BBB Accreditation with A+ Rating and 5 star rating from 9 customer reviews
Additionally, the website seems to lack a few minor details. For instance, there’s not a lot of information about whether you can work with a custodian or not.
The more information you can find on a website, the more confident you’re likely to feel when using that company for your investment strategies. Judging by all the positive reviews found on other trustworthy third-party sites – confidence shouldn’t be an issue.
Is GoldCo Right For You?
So, should you be spending your money on an investment opportunity like the one offered by GoldCo? Well, that all depends on you. There are a lot of positive features to like about this company, including a wide range of services and products to choose from. However, some people won’t like how little information they can actually access on things like IRA custodians.
On the plus side, the company has a lot of strong reviews from websites around the world. These claims are backed by a lot of the biggest websites like BBB, BCA, Trustlink, and Trustpilot with customer reviews to back that positive reputation up with. We’d recommend requesting a free gold IRA kit at GoldCo website or call one of their representatives. Additionally, make sure to ask about custodians and storage for your precious metals.
Gold FAQ
Still have questions about whether or not you should be using this service?
The following questions might jut give you the extra information that you need.
- Q: Do you need to have precious metals in coin form?
A: The metals that you buy from GoldCo can be given to you in the form of bullion bars, coins, and a range of other IRA approved options. Remember, only certain coins and bullion will be approved for inclusion in your IRAs. Because of this, it’s important to ensure that any precious metals that you buy are aligned with your retirement strategy.
- Q: Can you choose your own custodian with GoldCo?
A: They can recommend companies for you if you’re using a self-directed IRA for your long-term wealth plan. However, you have the freedom to choose your own storage and custodian companies too. You have complete control over your investments. However, you won’t be able to simply store your precious metals in your own home, as this goes against the rules set out by the IRS.
- Q: Is the value of my metal guaranteed?
A: While everyone would love to know that they were getting a risk-free investment when they spent money on a new IRA solution, nothing is truly guaranteed. Like any investment, the future price or value of your precious metals can rise and fall according toa number of different factors.
- Q: When can you get distributions from a precious metal IRA?
A: When you take out your IRA, you will be able to start taking penalty-free distributions from your account, or your beneficiary can do this on your behalf from the age of 59 and a half. This is according to the rules laid out by the IRS.
- Q: How long does it take to roll a traditional IRA over into a precious metal IRA?
A: If you decide to move your traditional IRA funds into your precious metal IRA instead, it can take a little while for everything to be sorted for you. Usually, the process will take around two weeks, but everyone can have a different experience depending on their unique situation.