GoldCo Review

Goldco helps clients to purchase coins and bullion that are already IRA approved, for inclusion in IRAs for precious metals. Those purchases are also coordinated with the appropriate storage facilities and custodians. You can also get help with things like rolling your existing requirement accounts into IRAs for precious metal.

GoldCo Services Include

Some of the products that you can get from Goldco include:

401k rollover: Goldco offers help rolling over your traditional or other forms of IRA into precious metal IRAs.

Silver IRA: If you’re not sure how to start a Silver IRA, Goldco can offer tips on how to begin, as well as advice on which silver coins are accepted.

Gold IRA: Information on creating your new IRA, including what kind of metals you might invest your cash into.

Roth and Traditional planning: There are a fantastic resource and knowledge base available from Goldco that can help you get your solutions rolled into the right precious metal IRA.

Simple IRA planning: They will guide you through the process of opening a simple IRA, and how the rules work for gold and silver solutions.

SEP IRA planning: If you need clarification for SEP IRAs, Goldco provides things like information for eligibility requirements and limits on contribution.

GoldCo Minimum Investment, Fees & Costs

Choosing the perfect investment opportunity isn’t just finding the most diversified portfolio option. You also need to consider how much you will need to pay on your account. For instance, Goldco will charge you a fee up front of $50 for opening your precious metals IRA.

From there, you’ll have other expenses to consider, including:

Annual storage fees for your gold or precious metals which can vary between $125 and $225. This also depends on whether you choose segregated vault storage.

Annual administrative fees varying between $80 and $180 depending on non-segregated or segregated vault storage.

$30 fees for wire transferring your funds to your accounts.

Fee GoldCo Precious Metals IRA Precious Metals Available Gold, silver, palladium, platinum (IRS approved) Custodian Costs Depends on the company Yearly Fees $175 up to $100,000 (reimbursed – call company), $225 at $100,000 Minimum Recommended Investment $25,000 Storage Fees Varies by the custodian company

What’s Good about GoldCo Precious Metals IRA?

There are a lot of positive things to love about the company. For instance, you get the benefit of a BBB accreditation, which GoldCo has had since 2012. Being accredited by the bureau doesn’t always mean that a company is great, but the company has maintained a rating of A consistently over the last several years.

GoldCo’s positive reputation among potential investors helps it to stand out for all the right reasons in the current marketplace.

Other benefits include:

A range of good products to choose from depending on what you need for your retirement funds. You’re not limited to just one option.

Experience from company that has been around for almost fifteen years. This brand has been delivering excellent service for several years, giving it a lot of heritage in the marketplace.

A wide range of useful services: You can easily get assistance from them if you need some extra help deciding what to do with your money, or you need assistance with things like rollovers for your traditional IRA accounts.

It’s worth noting that the pricing for precious metals is pretty good too. Considering what you get from the company, the setup fee and the other costs are very reasonable. Plus there are plenty of deals to help you get started.

The Cons

Although GoldCo is a great option for many investors, it won’t be the perfect solution for all people planning on exploring the benefits of a precious metals IRA. For instance, there’s very little feedback on the web from real customers who have experienced this business for themselves.

Since most investors will prefer to check out the reviews and testimonials left by other customers before spending their money on any wealth-building strategy, the fact that there aren’t thousands of reviews could be alarming for some.

While this is true, we found:

483 Reviews on trustpilot.com with a rating: “Excellent”

Endorsements from Ron Paul – Presidential nominee

Registered with Ethics.net



Business Consumer Alliance Rating: AAA

ConsumerAffairs.com – 4.9 Rating from 210 Reviews



243 reviews on trustlink.com with a flawless 5 star rating.

BBB Accreditation with A+ Rating and 5 star rating from 9 customer reviews

Additionally, the website seems to lack a few minor details. For instance, there’s not a lot of information about whether you can work with a custodian or not.

The more information you can find on a website, the more confident you’re likely to feel when using that company for your investment strategies. Judging by all the positive reviews found on other trustworthy third-party sites – confidence shouldn’t be an issue.



Is GoldCo Right For You?

So, should you be spending your money on an investment opportunity like the one offered by GoldCo? Well, that all depends on you. There are a lot of positive features to like about this company, including a wide range of services and products to choose from. However, some people won’t like how little information they can actually access on things like IRA custodians.

On the plus side, the company has a lot of strong reviews from websites around the world. These claims are backed by a lot of the biggest websites like BBB, BCA, Trustlink, and Trustpilot with customer reviews to back that positive reputation up with. We’d recommend requesting a free gold IRA kit at GoldCo website or call one of their representatives. Additionally, make sure to ask about custodians and storage for your precious metals.

Gold FAQ

Still have questions about whether or not you should be using this service?

The following questions might jut give you the extra information that you need.