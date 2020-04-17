Stock Profits For Life Review | Minesh Bhindi Perfect Portfolio

Posted By Ziga Breznik, Last updated: April 18, 2020
Some of the links in this post are from sponsors. We always strive to provide you with up-to-date and reliable information. You can read more in our Advertising Disclosure.
In a nutshell the stock profits for life program by Minesh is a proven and tested strategy for anyone looking to grow their wealth. It focuses on the stock market with a special combination of ETFs and options. What makes it super-safe and proven is the fact that you are never entering any trades leveraged. Read that again… No leverage. This is a key component to growing your wealth and surviving economic turmoil.
Unlike most financial gurus, Minesh is different in many ways. He is the founder of perfectportfolio.com which also includes his Gold an Silver For Life program and Real Estate For Life Programs. His career started when he was only 16 and made his first £1 Million pounds at a very early point in his life. Fast forward to 2009, he decide he wants to help investors across the globe with his “plug and play” systems and founded Perfect Portfolio LLC. Currently his members come from 40+ countries around the world.
You have got to compound, not trade!
Truth be told, there are many financial gurus and advisors on the web and finding trustworthy ones is a daunting task.
Perfect portfolio is designed to protect your capital value and your investment over a long period of time.
The primary goal of capital appreciation is:
To Protect The VALUE of Your Money
Only 5% of people in the stock market make any reasonable amount of money, and only 1% make anything above a reasonable wage.
The way that stock profits for life program is structured, allows you to cash flow your assets and generate an income of 12% to 26.4% per Year.
Let’s take a simple scenario… Let’s make up 2 friends and call them Joe and Tom.
At 21, they both invested $10,000.
Joe invested his $10,000 in a simple Index Fund.
Tom invested his $10,000 using the strategy Minesh is teaching in his stock profits for life.
At the time of retirement, 66 (United States), they both compare their investments.
The US Stock Market grew by 8% compounded every year… Joe’s $10,000 invested in a simple Index Fund had turned into:
$319,204.49
On the other hand, Tom’s $10,000 plus about 20 minutes of work to generate that extra cash flow of 12%/year using the strategy Minesh is teaching. That grew to a staggering:
$36,572,619.88
And above all – this investment grew safely!So, how come so many people lose money in the stock market?
Quite frankly it is not their fault. It come down to:
So how come people get wealthy in the stock market?
They use index funds… Simply put, they are not chasing stocks.
Simply put, an index fund is some type of a mutual fund that tracks a market index such as the S&P 500 (an index that holds 500 of the largest companies in the US). It provides broad market exposure, instead of being exposed to just one stock. In a nutshell, by owning 1 stock, you own every stock worth owning.
They “even out” the volatility, by flowing with the whole market instead of just one company and smoothing out the returns.
“By periodically investing in an index fund, the know-nothing investors can actually outperform most investment professionals.”
The education Minesh is providing is one of the best that we have seen to date. He is upfront about everything he does and why he does it. The stock profits for life is all about growing wealth over longer periods of time. If you are for term trades (which we don’t recommend) this isn’t the right program for you. On the other hand, if you are looking to grow your wealth over longer periods of time, that generations can benefit from, this is a perfect fit. Register for his free webinar and learn more about it here.
Mineweb is a financial publisher and does NOT offer financial advice. All of our readers should note that investing always comes with a certain degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. In order to keep this website up and running we may receive a compensation for some of the offers we list on our website. Mineweb strives to keep the information up to date and give you objective and accurate information. All products that we feature on our website come without a warranty and information presented when visiting a third-party site might be different.