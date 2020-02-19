If you have an audience in the finance niche, ranging from precious metals to cryptocurrencies, there is no better affiliate program than Regal Assets. They pride themselves with 0 (ZERO) complaints and unprecedented customer satisfaction. You can read more in our Regal Assets Affiliate Program Review below.

If you are looking for a high converting offer look no further than Regal. We have been their affiliate for over a year and have to say it sets a high standard for others in the industry. With the right traffic, conversions are high and payments always on time.

Currently Regal is Operating In:

Commission Structure and Earnings:

Up to $100 per every qualified lead

1%-3% Revenue Share (average investments $20,000 – $90,000)

Biggest Commission To Date was $90,000 on a $3 Million Investment

Here is a recent closed deal for $1.3M – Resulting in almost $40,000 in affiliate commissions (18th October 2018)

RegalAssets.com pride themselves as one of the biggest and most renowned precious metals IRA companies that recently opened their offices in Dubai for international precious metals and cryptocurrency buyers.

In November 2017 the Dubai government issued the first (and ONLY) cryptocurrency license to Regal RA DMCC. They are offering cold storage cryptocurrency for international investors in one of the worlds friendliest jurisdictions.

How to become a Regal Assets Affiliate?

Not every affiliate is accepted and there is a screening process in place. That ensures that the quality of the program and the companies reputation stays the best in the industry!

Affiliate Signup: Click Here To Request Approval

Once you get approved, you will get access to clickagain.com (their in house system) along with all the needed materials, landing pages, lead forms and affiliate links.

Here is a snapshot of the affiliate area with all the resources:

Affiliate Resources Consist of:

Lead Capture Forms (we don’t use them as a lot of spam bots were signing up and skewing our data)

Banners and Text Ads

PDFs and URLs (a PDF you can use for getting sign ups)

Swipe Files (great for email marketing autoresponders)

SEO tools (Top Converting Keywords for Adwords and SEO)

Videos and Images (Videos you can upload and use to get opt-ins)

Landing Pages (different landing pages with affiliate links)

There are more than enough resources that can get you started and we suggest starting with a single traffic source and mastering it, unless you are a experienced marketer.

Ready to sign up?

If you feel like the Regal Assets Affiliate Program is a good fit, you can sign up and wait to get approved and start banking in those commissions. Click below to get started:

For more information on the company you can also check out: