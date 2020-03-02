What Is a 403(b) Retirement Account?

When the 403(b) was originally invented in the year of 1958, it was a tax-sheltered annuity. In today’s world, times have changed and many of these plans come with mutual funds – many still focus heavily on annuities. Although these investment options do have their benefits, many financial advisors recommend against investing in annuities in 403(b) plans.

Additionally 403(b) plans that don’t have ERISA protection – such as those without employer matches, might not have the same kind of protection usually offered from creditors as you would get from ERISA compliant options. This means that you may need to speak to an attorney for additional help.

Non ERISA 403(b) plans are also problematic because of the fact that they are exempt from non-discrimination testing. This testing is intended to ensure that no management-level or highly compensated employees are receiving an unfair amount of benefits from a plan.

What Happens To Your 403b Account When You Switch Your Employer?

We know that you can benefit from a range of advantages if you choose to stick with the same employer for an extended period of time with your 403(b) account. However, most people don’t understand what happens when they switch employers.

Changing jobs is a common fact of life with our modern economy. However, with most retirement plans, you wouldn’t lose your retirement funds just because you change to a new job. In the same way, you wouldn’t lose your retirement with a 403(b) account if you changed to a new employer.

Exactly what you can do with your 403(b) account will depend on a number of things, including your new and old employer. You might:

Roll your plan over: 403(b) plans can only be rolled over in certain circumstances. However, changing your job just happens to be one of those circumstances. As long as you don’t lose any money, and your employer plans allow for a transfer, this is an easy option.

Cash it out: Although it’s not recommended to choose this option, due to serious tax problems, some people choose to cash out their 403(b) accounts with their current provider. This allows them to take the money immediately and start building a new account with their new employer. You will pay taxes on this option.

Let it ride: Some employers will allow former employers to leave their 403(b) sitting with the current administrator for as long as they choose.

Rollover to new plan types: If your employer won’t allow you to access a plan that you can roll your 403(b) into, then you could consider rolling your 403(b) plan into a traditional or Roth IRA instead. There are some rollovers that will not allow all contributions to transfer from one to the other. It’s best to learn as much as you can about your options before you begin.

When Can You Withdraw From Your 403(b) Account and The Rules